Justices Say Tribal Police Can Detain Non-Indians

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:43 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a Ninth Circuit decision limiting tribal police authority on public highways within reservation boundaries, saying the need to protect public safety requires that tribal police be able to detain non-Indian suspects. In a unanimous vote, the high court reversed a Ninth Circuit panel's decision that former highway safety officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe of Montana lacked authority to temporarily detain and search Joshua James Cooley, a non-Indian subsequently arrested by county law enforcement and indicted on drug trafficking and firearm charges. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the opinion that the justices...

