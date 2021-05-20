2nd Circ. Sides With L'Oreal In Ex-Exec's Age Bias Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday backed L'Oreal USA's win over a former executive's age bias suit, saying the cosmetics giant had a legitimate reason for not reassigning her within the company after eliminating her job amid a restructuring. In a summary order, a three-judge panel upheld L'Oreal's summary judgment win against Christine Peddy, a former assistant vice president of marketing. Peddy had sued the company under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, saying L'Oreal wrongly failed to transfer her internally after she was let go at age 47, but didn't challenge her termination. "Even taking the facts in the light most...

