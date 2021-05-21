Bill Would Kill 'ETC' Requirement For Telecom Subsidies

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A House Democrat has introduced legislation to remove a federal requirement that telecom carriers meet an "eligibility" standard to participate in a subsidy program for low-income consumers, in a proposal likely to displease state utility regulators. Rep. G. K. Butterfield, D-N.C., has filed the Expanding Opportunities for Broadband Deployment Act, which his office said would "increase access to and speed the deployment of broadband to households and small businesses currently without this vital service" by expanding which companies can offer Federal Communications Commission subsidies. Butterfield said on Thursday that the bill would enable more broadband service providers to participate in the FCC's...

