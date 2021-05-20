Lawmakers Back Tribal, LGBT Groups' Foster Care Info Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- U.S. senators and representatives lent their support to a California federal suit brought by tribes and advocacy groups seeking to restore certain requirements in the foster-care system, saying such information is "crucial" to deciding where to distribute billions in taxpayer dollars. The suit seeks to once again require foster care and adoption programs to monitor Indian Child Welfare Act compliance and collect voluntarily disclosed sexual orientation data. The California Tribal Families Coalition, the Yurok Tribe, the Cherokee Nation, Facing Foster Care in Alaska, Ark of Freedom Alliance, Ruth Ellis Center and True Colors Inc. sued HHS last year for eliminating the collection of this "irreplaceable" data — reversing Obama-era...

