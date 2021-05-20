DC Circ. Won't Revive Suit Over $42M Empire Wind Lease

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit refused to revive a challenge of a $42.5 million lease awarded to an Equinor ASA unit for a wind farm off the coast of New York, agreeing with the lower court on Thursday that thorough environmental reviews weren't needed because the lease doesn't set anything in stone. In a per curiam judgment, the three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan's order granting summary judgment in favor of the federal government in a suit brought by Fisheries Survival Fund and other trade groups, companies and towns. The panel said the lease sale didn't trigger the Bureau of Ocean...

