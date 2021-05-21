ND Justices Say Lease Lets Oil Producers Deduct Costs

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court has ruled in a question of first impression that a lease provision at issue in five pending federal proposed class actions allows for post-production expenses to be deducted from oil royalty payments. Answering a certified question from a North Dakota federal court, the court held in a 4-1 decision Thursday that leases entered by royalty owners David and Pauli Blasi provide that oil and gas producers can deduct from royalty payments the cost of bringing oil to market. The Blasis have brought five putative class actions against Continental Resources Inc., EOG Resources, Lime Rock Resources Operating Co. Inc.,...

