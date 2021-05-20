Lawmakers Propose Amending ERISA To Allow ESG Investing

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Three Democratic congresswomen introduced legislation Thursday that would amend the Employee Retirement Income Security Act to give legal protection to retirement plan sponsors who consider investments' social responsibility, environmental impact and corporate governance practices when deciding where to direct workers' savings. The Financial Factors in Selecting Retirement Plan Investment Act would repeal Trump administration regulations widely seen as limiting plan managers' ability to take investments' environmental, social and governance, or ESG, value into account when making decisions, while enshrining managers' ability to weigh these factors in the nation's foremost benefits law. Sponsored by U.S. Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Patty Murray,...

