UnitedHealth Beats Health Plan ERISA Suit For Now

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge granted UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s bid to dismiss a proposed class action challenging its method of recouping health plan overpayments, finding that the workers failed to allege an injury since they have no claim to the plan's assets and that any plan losses don't affect their benefits. In a 12-page opinion on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schiltz determined that the workers lack standing to bring their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, since they allege that United breached its fiduciary duty to the plan, rather than any injury to the workers themselves. "Regardless of the source...

