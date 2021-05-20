Investors Drop Suit To Block $2.3B Gov't Tech Merger

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of digital government services company NIC Inc. on Thursday dropped their bid to block a $2.3 billion merger with software provider Tyler Technologies, just short of three months after launching the effort to tank the deal. The shareholders voluntarily dismissed two suits from Delaware federal court after more than two months of silence on the docket. The cases were assigned to U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark on March 10, roughly a week after the cases were filed. The decision marks a quick end to the suits, in which the shareholders claimed that NIC's board of directors misled investors by...

