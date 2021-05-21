Job Record Sinks Union Pacific Worker's 9th Circ. ADA Case

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit backed a trial court's dismissal of a prospective Union Pacific train crew worker's suit claiming the company yanked a job offer after learning he'd had a brain aneurysm, agreeing that he hadn't proved he was qualified to begin with. The unanimous three-judge panel held Thursday that an Arizona federal court was right to grant judgment as a matter of law to Union Pacific Railroad Co. in Thomas Montgomery's Americans with Disabilities Act suit. The lower court found that Montgomery couldn't show he was a qualified applicant before his offer was rescinded because he didn't provide evidence showing he...

