Ex-Worker Says Rehab's OT Violations Left Him 'Distraught'

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A New York rehabilitation center for alcohol and drug abuse required employees to work up to 50 hours a week and failed to pay them overtime, a former counselor has alleged in a proposed federal class action. Phoenix Houses of Long Island Inc. violated federal and state labor law when it refused to pay Bryan Ahrens overtime and then retaliated against him by not signing off on timecards necessary to get him a state counseling license, according to his suit filed Thursday in New York federal court. Furthermore, other employees were not paid overtime and were not provided a proper statement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS