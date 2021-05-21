Judge Lets Pared Down Bias Case Proceed Against Calif. DA

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge has largely allowed gender and age discrimination claims against a state district attorney's office to move forward, although he dismissed federal claims made against unidentified defendants. Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero of the Northern District of California on Thursday rejected assertions by the district attorney's office that discrimination claims made by five currently employed prosecutors were "threadbare," writing that nearly all the claims were detailed enough at this juncture in the case. However, federal claims made about so-called "Doe defendants" were dropped as they are disfavored in the courts unless the identity of the persons...

