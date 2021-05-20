Biden Instructs Agencies To Evaluate, Mitigate Climate Risks

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:54 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Thursday directed federal agencies to evaluate and mitigate climate change's risks to homeowners, consumers, businesses, workers and the financial system, issuing an executive order aimed at helping Americans "better understand how climate change can affect their financial security." The Executive Order on Climate-related Financial Risk will inform concrete decisions that the federal government can make to combat the serious threat climate change poses to the economy, according to a statement from White House. The White House noted that extreme weather related to climate change can disrupt entire supply chains, deprive communities of necessities, take down entire power...

