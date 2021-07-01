Cravath, Davis Polk Steer Trading App Robinhood's IPO Filing

Law360 (July 1, 2021, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. publicly filed plans Thursday for an initial public offering, represented by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP and underwriters counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, setting the stage for one of the year's most closely watched new stock issues. The company listed a preliminary funding target of $100 million, which is typically a placeholder number that can dramatically increase as the IPO process moves forward. Robinhood has not determined a price range or how many shares it plans to sell. Based on a typical timetable, Robinhood could price its offering by the end of July in what...

