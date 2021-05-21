Consultants' FLSA Suit Against Energy Co. Axed By Judge

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Drilling consultants for a Colorado-based oil and natural gas company were not entitled to overtime pay because they were paid by salary and fit a federal labor law carveout for highly compensated employees, a federal judge ruled, terminating the conditional collective action. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez granted Antero Resources Corp.'s bid for summary judgment, siding with the company that the day rate the drilling consultants earned could be considered payment on a "salary basis" and therefore qualified for the Fair Labor Standards Act exemption. "The court finds that the salary basis requirement is met in...

