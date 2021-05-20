Nearly All Calif. Uber, Lyft Vehicles Must Be Electric By 2030

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- Ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft will be required to begin electrifying their California fleets starting in 2023, with 90% of all miles traveled mandated to be electric by 2030, thanks to regulations adopted by the California Air Resources Board on Thursday. The so-called Clean Miles Standard, which was implemented as a result of Senate Bill 1014, requires ride-hailing companies to meet the same greenhouse gas and electrification targets as requirements for other corporate fleets. "The transportation sector is responsible for nearly half of California's greenhouse gas emissions, the vast majority of which come from light-duty vehicles," CARB Chair Liane...

