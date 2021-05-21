Texas Drops Lawsuit Over 100-Day Deportation Freeze

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have asked a Texas federal court to dismiss a lawsuit over the now-defunct 100-day deportation freeze, jointly saying the object of the suit no longer exists. President Joe Biden's controversial attempt to freeze most deportations while DHS sets new immigration enforcement priorities, which the Texas court blocked in late February, expired on May 6. "Defendants further stipulate that they do not intend to extend or reinstate such a policy requiring a pause on the execution of final orders of removal for noncitizens," Paxton and DHS said in a joint...

