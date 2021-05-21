Mozambique President Targeted For $2B Debt Scandal Case

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 6:41 PM BST) -- Privinvest Shipbuilding SAL roped the Mozambique president into litigation over a $2 billion corruption scandal on Friday, with claims seeking to hold Filipe Nyusi liable if payments he received from the Abu Dhabi-based company are held to be bribes. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill granted Privinvest and company owner Iskandar Safa permission on Friday to serve claims out of the jurisdiction on Nyusi, the country's former finance minister and four other individuals. The government of Mozambique has accused the shipbuilder and its billionaire owner of bribing government officials to secure contracts for government maritime projects. But Safa and his company deny...

