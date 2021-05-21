Scor Can't Dump French Ruling Into Barclays Takeover Case

Law360, London (May 21, 2021, 7:49 PM BST) -- A judge on Friday ordered reinsurer Scor SE to "disentangle" evidence it plans to use at its upcoming trial against Barclays Bank PLC on allegations the bank misused its confidential information in connection with an attempted takeover. With just weeks to before the June 14 start of trial, Julia Dias QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, said it was clear that Scor could not invite the trial judge to rely on any "conclusory or evaluative findings of the French court." But she said she was not going to be able to go through "every single line" of the...

