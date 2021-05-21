WWE Hit With Patent Lawsuit Over Streaming Service

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has been slammed with a lawsuit in Delaware federal court claiming that the company's streaming platform infringes a series of media streaming patents. Mobile advertising company SITO Mobile Ltd., along with SITO Mobile R&D IP LLC, filed the patent infringement lawsuit against the WWE on Thursday. The 12-count complaint alleged that SITO is the owner of rights and interest to a dozen patents-in-suit related to a system or method for media streaming or routing and that the WWE's streaming platform infringes those patents. "SITO has been damaged by the direct infringement of WWE, and is suffering and...

