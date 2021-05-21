Midcase Appeal In Opioid Bellwether Not Needed, Tribe Says

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Cherokee Nation has urged an Oklahoma federal judge to reject a bid by major drug distributors and pharmacy chains to challenge rulings in the tribe's bellwether opioid suit, saying the companies haven't shown enough disagreement over the issues the rulings raise to justify an appeal. Pharmacy companies Walgreen Co., Walmart Inc. and CVS Pharmacy Inc. and drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. have sought to certify U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White's holding that the companies had a duty under the Controlled Substances Act not to ship "suspicious orders" of opioids. And the pharmacy companies...

