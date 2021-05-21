Don't Miss It: Paul Hastings, Paul Weiss Rep Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms including Paul Hastings LLP and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Paul Hastings, Paul Weiss Rep Redbox's $693M Go-Public Deal Redbox said May 17 it's going public through a tie-up with blank-check company Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at $693 million and led by Paul Hastings and Paul Weiss. The company said in a statement that after the deal closes, it will have about...

