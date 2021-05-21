11th Circ. Says Farmworkers' Errands Likely Compensable

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges cut straight to the chase Friday in an overtime class action brought by the supervisors of Florida fruit harvesters, saying in the first minutes of oral argument the supervisors should probably be compensated for helping farmworkers run errands on the weekend. The appellate court was asked by Florida farm labor and transportation provider Statewide Harvesting & Hauling LLC to find it did not have to pay overtime to its crew supervisors for the roughly four hours a week they spent driving farmworkers into and around town. A district court ruled the return trips from off-farmworkers' accommodation to shops...

