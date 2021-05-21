Sea Turtle Threat Enough To Block Army Corps' Ga. Dredging

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A judge has blocked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' plans to dredge a Georgia harbor this spring and summer after environmental groups complained that dredging during the warmer months was unusual and put a threatened sea turtle at risk. U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker enjoined the Corps from moving forward with the planned dredging on Thursday after a hearing in which environmental group One Hundred Miles laid out its argument against the Corps' approvals. It said the agency failed to conduct an environmental review of the dredging impacts in Brunswick Harbor in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act....

