Garfunkel Wild Adds Cannabis Group As NY, NJ Efforts Grow

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Garfunkel Wild PC is launching a cannabis practice in light of surging demand for legal services in the sector after the recent passage of laws expanding marijuana legalization in New Jersey and New York, the firm said Friday. Both states approved the legal sale of recreational marijuana, opening the door to a potentially major new market. Garfunkel Wild, a 75-lawyer firm that has offices in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, will advise clients such as distributors, retailers, health care professionals and investors on legal and regulatory issues in the space, Garfunkel Wild Chairman Andrew Blustein said in a statement....

