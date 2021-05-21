Ga. Judges Affirm $43K Award For Fired Plaintiff Counsel

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta law firm fired by its client can collect $43,200 in fees based on evidence of the work it did on the case, the Georgia Court of Appeals affirmed Friday. The decision in favor of Morse & Edwards LLC comes after a legal fight over what the firm was owed by a former client, Floyd McWay, who hired new counsel to settle claims stemming from a personal injury lawsuit after a car wreck. A three-judge panel said DeKalb County State Judge Kimberly Anderson reached the proper conclusion in awarding the firm a little more than 5% of a settlement McWay reached with...

