3rd Circ. Nixes Pre-Ch. 11 Profit Claim In Weinstein Sale

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit Court of Appeals panel found Friday that a film production contract between a producer and The Weinstein Co. is not an executory contract, upholding two lower court rulings that the buyer of the former debtor's assets isn't on the hook for $400,000 in prebankruptcy obligations. In an opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Court Judge Thomas L. Ambro, the panel said that Spyglass Media Group LLC doesn't have to pay Bruce Cohen — a producer of the Oscar-winning film "Silver Linings Playbook" — for his share of the profits that accrued before The Weinstein Co. filed for bankruptcy in...

