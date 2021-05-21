Third Chinese Co. Assails 'Careless' Blacklisting

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:59 PM EDT) -- A computer chip maker is pushing to shake its designation as a Chinese military-affiliated company, bolstering its Friday complaint with a D.C. federal court's finding that the Trump administration showed "a general lack of care" in branding technology firms. GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. is a tech startup headquartered in China, but its principal CEO and president are both U.S. citizens working out of California, according to the initial filing. The company said it was tagged as a "Communist Chinese military company" in January, despite having no ties to the People's Liberation Army, a Chinese government ministry or another company owned by either...

