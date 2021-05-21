Investor Brings Class Suit Over Surprise Diabetes Drug Delay

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company Provention Bio Inc. misled its shareholders about the pending approval of its type 1 diabetes drug and caused a stock drop of almost 18%, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in New Jersey federal court. Provention and its chief executive officer and chief financial officer repeatedly omitted information and overstated the approval prospects of its drug teplizumab with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the complaint, which details a series of news releases and statements from company executives during earnings calls hyping the drug's potential despite allegedly knowing about the deficiencies in its application....

