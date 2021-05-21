Seila Law Plots Round 2 With CFPB At Supreme Court

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:38 PM EDT) -- California law firm Seila Law LLC is moving to lay the groundwork for another potential showdown with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the U.S. Supreme Court, where the agency was previously stripped of some of its structural independence on constitutional grounds. In a Thursday motion, Seila Law asked the Ninth Circuit for a stay in the CFPB's case seeking to enforce a 2017 civil investigative demand. The law firm has argued that it should not have to comply in light of what happened the last time it went to the high court in Seila Law v. CFPB. The Supreme Court...

