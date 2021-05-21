4 Ways Biden Is Making Headway On Chemical Oversight

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is taking steps that have put the chemical industry on alert that the Biden administration will take a tougher approach to chemical regulation under the Toxic Substances Control Act than in recent years. Under the Trump administration, the EPA didn't pick many fights with the industry, even as the agency worked to meet deadlines set by 2016 amendments to the TSCA, the law that gives the agency the authority to regulate reporting, record-keeping and testing of chemicals. The 1976 law was amended in 2016 to fix deficiencies identified by industry and environmental groups, which said the...

