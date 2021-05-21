Nursing Home Chain Inks $11M Deal Over Alleged False Billing

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- SavaSeniorCare LLC and several affiliates have agreed to pay more than $11 million to resolve lawsuits accusing the companies of billing Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary rehabilitation services and "grossly substandard" nursing care, federal prosecutors announced on Friday. The $11.2 million deal resolves four whistleblower suits in Pennsylvania and Tennessee alleging that the Atlanta-based Sava pressured skilled nursing facilities it owned to meet unrealistic financial goals that resulted in billings for needless services and decisions to delay discharging patients who were no longer in need of care. "Nursing home residents should not be subject to unreasonable or unnecessary rehabilitation therapy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS