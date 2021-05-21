Disney Defeats 'Borderline Frivolous' Disability Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge granted Disney a win Friday in a former toy store worker's suit alleging she was fired over disabilities stemming from a neck injury, calling her suit "borderline frivolous" and noting her conditions hadn't stopped her from hanging out in the company's theme parks. U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell granted Walt Disney Parks & Resorts' motion for summary judgment in toy store worker Patricia Johnson's suit under state and federal disability law. The judge said the company had looked at 18 other jobs to transfer her into, but none were a fit for the restrictions she said...

