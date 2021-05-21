Insurers Want Off The Hook In Washington Fishing Dispute

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers has asked a Washington federal court to let them off the hook for millions sought by a seafood wholesaler to cover fishing season losses, saying the wholesaler's general counsel didn't cooperate with an investigation into a fishing boat's faulty engine. Icicle Seafoods Inc.'s refusal to turn over financial records to United States Fire Insurance Co. and a slew of other insurers was a violation of its policy, and absolved the insurers of the responsibility to provide loss of hire coverage — a type of insurance for damage sustained by marine vessels, the insurers said Thursday. Absent the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS