11th Circ. Panel Skeptical Terminix Can Ditch $2.5M Award

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A panel from the Eleventh Circuit expressed skepticism Friday that Terminix has grounds to ask that a $2.5 million arbitration award be vacated, saying the company's attorneys offered little reason to oppose the confirmation of the decision and filed too late to vacate it. During oral argument, the panel's three judges repeatedly asked an attorney for Terminix International Co. why the company didn't give reasons to strike down the award when it sought to stop a judge from confirming it. U.S. Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan told Terminix's attorney, Haley Cox of Lightfoot Franklin & White LLC, that nothing stopped her from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS