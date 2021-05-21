Jury Finds ATM Maker Stiffed Technician On Overtime

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal jury on Friday found that ATM maker NCR Corp. willfully violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it failed to pay overtime to a technician who said he wasn't compensated for work he performed before and after his shift and during his meal breaks. The jurors concluded in their verdict that Mike Meadows, an NCR "customer engineer" who has worked for the company for more than a decade, had proven that he worked more than 1,500 compensable, unpaid overtime hours between June 2013 and May 2019. Damages have not yet been calculated, and U.S. District Judge Manish Shah...

