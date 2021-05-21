GAO Backs Navy's View Of Contractor's Inapt Past Work

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Maryland small business has lost its bid protest over a $33 million education contract with the U.S. Navy after the U.S. Government Accountability Office declined to critique the military's assessment of the company's past work. In a decision released Friday, the GAO found that the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command reasonably determined that the three projects Linchpin Solutions Inc. put forward as evidence of its capabilities held limited relevance for the contract at hand. "The evaluation of past performance, by its very nature, is subjective, and we will not substitute our judgment for reasonably based evaluation ratings; an offeror's disagreement...

