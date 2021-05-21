Claims Court Wants VA Medical Supply Deal Transfer Stopped

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A medical equipment supplier has urged the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to block the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from moving billions of dollars of medical supply requirements currently covered by VA contracts to Defense Logistics Agency contracts, saying the agencies acted unlawfully and unethically. The VA has arbitrarily and unlawfully sought to use DLA contracts to fulfill its requirements for medical and surgical supplies, rather than its own similar Medical/Surgical Prime Vendor, or MSPV, contracts, Concordance Healthcare Solutions LLC said in a May 14 motion for judgment unsealed on Thursday. "DLA and VA, in a display of bravado the likes of which...

