FBI Intel Analyst Charged With Stealing Classified Info

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- An FBI intelligence analyst has been indicted for stealing a trove of secret national security documents and storing them at her home for more than a decade, Missouri federal prosecutors said Friday. Kendra Kingsbury, 48, of Dodge City, Kansas, took home classified documents containing sensitive counterterrorism and counterintelligence information from 2004 to 2017, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed after her arrest Friday. Kingsbury is charged with two counts of having unauthorized possession of documents relating to the national defense. "The breadth and depth of classified national security information retained by the defendant for more than a decade is simply...

