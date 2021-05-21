DC Circ. Backs NLRB Ruling On Nursing Home That Cut Hours

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the National Labor Relations Board's finding that a New Jersey nursing home violated federal labor law by slashing union workers' hours, saying the board reasonably determined that variance in typical work hours did not excuse the change. In the unsigned decision, the three-judge panel said evidence supported the NLRB's decision that 800 River Road Operating Co. LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by unilaterally cutting hours for 1199SEIU United Health Care Workers East members at the CareOne facility it operates. The panel said that while there was some inconsistency in workers' hours, that does...

