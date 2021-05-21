Battery Claim Can't Revive Ga. Man's Catheter Injury Suit

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate court on Friday tossed a suit accusing a nurse of negligently removing a spinal surgery patient's catheter and causing injuries, saying a battery claim failed because there was no evidence that it would have been medically feasible for the nurse to stop removing the catheter once she started. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel affirmed summary judgment in favor of Emory University Hospital Midtown in a suit accusing an Emory nurse of negligently removing a Foley catheter from patient George Westley Wentz's penis following a spinal procedure known as a laminectomy. Wentz claims that the nurse failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS