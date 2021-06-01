Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Allen Brill Elliott Meisel Phillips Nizer LLP has hired four real estate partners for its office in New York. Allen Brill and Elliott Meisel, co-founders of Brill & Meisel, join Phillips Nizer alongside Mark Axinn and Christopher Aldridge. The four lawyers have particular expertise in condo and co-op law. Carol Sigmond Greenspoon Marder LLP has brought on board a new partner for its office in New York. Carol Sigmond has decamped Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC for Greenspoon, where she'll help with various construction matters, including defect litigation, contract preparation and bid protest matters. Abby Dvorkin Justin Lerner Abby Dvorkin and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS