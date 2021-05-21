Alsup Cites Bill Clinton In Denying DeVos Bid To Dodge Depo

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 10:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled Thursday that former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos must answer an "appropriately issued subpoena" from student borrowers seeking forgiveness from for-profit college loans, citing cases of former cabinet members and presidents including Bill Clinton who were compelled to testify despite objections. Judge Alsup rejected DeVos' argument that she should not be compelled to give a deposition that would run counter to 80 years of U.S. Supreme Court precedent protecting cabinet members from testifying about their "mental processes." Rather, the judge cited numerous cases of presidents and cabinet officials who were compelled to testify or respond...

