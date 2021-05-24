NM Fights Back Against Broadband Co.'s Permit Suit

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The state of New Mexico urged a federal judge not to force the state's Department of Transportation to grant a broadband service provider a permit to build utility poles for wireless antenna installation, saying the telecom has failed to show it is entitled to the injunctive relief it is seeking. The state said in a five-page filing Friday that because preliminary injunctive relief is an extraordinary remedy before a court can decide a case's merits, NMSURF Inc. has to first demonstrate the likelihood of success in its lawsuit challenging officials' rejection of its November 2020 applications to build two 40-foot steel...

