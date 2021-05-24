Tile Co.'s $3.75M Wage Settlement Gets Final Approval

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A California tile and stone company will pay $3.75 million to resolve employees' class and collective action claims that it failed to provide meal and rest breaks and made them do off-the-clock work, after a federal judge granted final settlement approval. In an order Thursday, docketed Friday, U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd signed off on the settlement between Paragon Industries Inc., doing business as Bedrosians, and a group of more than 1,000 current and former employees, saying the deal would fairly resolve the unpaid wages claims. "Overall, based on the information presented to it, the court concludes that the amount...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS