Claims Court Finds Competitive AbilityOne Pilot Unlawful

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has blocked the U.S. Army and AbilityOne Commission from proceeding with a pilot operational support contract, saying the pilot program unlawfully imposes a competitive requirement on the AbilityOne program. AbilityOne contracts, awarded to nonprofits that employ the blind and severely disabled, are supposed to be noncompetitive and collaboratively priced and by seeking competitive bids under the disputed pilot program, the Army and commission have violated the law underpinning AbilityOne, Judge David A. Tapp said in a May. 4 decision released Friday, granting a permanent injunction to Melwood Horticultural Training Center Inc. "This bid protest is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS