Koch's Voter Data Miners Duck Ex-Prosecutor's Suit For Now

Law360 (May 25, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge dismissed a former prosecutor's proposed class action accusing Charles Koch's voter data analytics operation of violating California election codes and privacy laws, because she didn't show the case belongs in federal court. U.S. District Judge Myron Lorenz dismissed the case against the Koch Industries-owned i360 LLC and GC Strategies LLC without prejudice Monday, saying it did not meet minimum diversity requirements because "the citizenship of these defendants cannot be determined from the face of the complaint." To establish whether there is minimal diversity, the judge said, an LLC's citizenship "is determined by examining the citizenship of each of...

