Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ariz. Tribe Sues Feds For $2.6M In Veteran Care Payments

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Arizona's Gila River Indian Community has filed a suit accusing the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services and the director of the Indian Health Service of "bargaining away tribal rights" in a side deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that limited reimbursements for Native veteran care.

According to the complaint filed Friday, IHS breached its contractual and statutory duties to consult tribes, construe federal statutes in their favor and improve tribal health funding by "capitulating" to the VA's limitations on reimbursements for Native veterans, depriving the tribe of about $2.6 million in payments.

At stake are over a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!