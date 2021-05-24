Ariz. Tribe Sues Feds For $2.6M In Veteran Care Payments

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Arizona's Gila River Indian Community has filed a suit accusing the U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services and the director of the Indian Health Service of "bargaining away tribal rights" in a side deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs that limited reimbursements for Native veteran care. According to the complaint filed Friday, IHS breached its contractual and statutory duties to consult tribes, construe federal statutes in their favor and improve tribal health funding by "capitulating" to the VA's limitations on reimbursements for Native veterans, depriving the tribe of about $2.6 million in payments. At stake are over a...

