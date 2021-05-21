Attys Not Above Law, US Says In Bid For Giuliani Evidence

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Attorney-client privilege should not allow former President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani to block a special master's review of files recently seized from his home and office, federal prosecutors said in New York federal court. Just because Giuliani and his associate Victoria Toensing, who also had records seized by the FBI at her Washington D.C.-area home, are attorneys does not mean they are "above the law" or immune to criminal probes, prosecutors said late Thursday. "Yet that is effectively what Giuliani and Toensing argue in their motions: because they are lawyers, the execution of search warrants upon them was illegal and...

