SEC Approval Of Nasdaq Plan Expands IPO Alternatives

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Nasdaq has gained regulatory approval to allow direct listings that also raise capital, a move that expands options for companies going public apart from a traditional initial public offering. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved Nasdaq's proposal on May 19, saying it was satisfied that the plan would protect investors and maintain fair and orderly markets. The approval puts Nasdaq in a better position to compete with the New York Stock Exchange, which received approval on a similar proposal last December. The regulatory green light comes as more companies explore alternatives to traditional IPOs, be it direct listings or mergers through...

